Kyiv breathes sigh of relief after air defenses shoot down barrage of Russian rockets

Ukrainian air defenses shoot down a missile in the skies over Kyiv on May 16.

 Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN) — One after another, bright flashes pierced through Kyiv’s night skies early on Tuesday morning, as Russia launched an “exceptional” aerial assault against the Ukrainian capital.

Most Kyiv residents would have had no way of knowing for sure that the sudden, terrifying loud bangs were the Ukrainian air defense systems taking down Russian missiles, rather than rockets hitting their city.