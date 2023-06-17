London (CNN) — King Charles III revived a royal tradition by riding on horseback in the first Trooping the Colour of his reign, which marks the British sovereign’s official birthday.

The traditional military spectacle on Saturday is a staple in the royal diary drawing huge crowds to central London. Charles’ actual birthday is in November and is typically celebrated privately.

Sign up for CNN’s Royal News

, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what’s happening behind palace walls.