North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Pyongyang and Putin has reportedly accepted the invitation. CNN's Will Ripley looks at some of the interesting moments from their meeting in Russia.

(CNN) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continued his days-long trip to Russia Friday, visiting an aircraft plant in the eastern city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, according to Russian state media, after the two sides said military cooperation was a possibility.

The facility is the country’s largest aviation manufacturing plant and builds and develops warplanes for the Ministry of Defense, including the Su-35S and Su-57 fighter jets, state media TASS reported. Kim’s late father, Kim Jong Il, also visited the plant in 2002.

CNN’s Gawon Bae, Yoonjung Seo, Jake Kwon and Yulia Kesaieva contributed reporting.