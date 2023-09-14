North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Pyongyang and Putin has reportedly accepted the invitation. CNN's Will Ripley looks at some of the interesting moments from their meeting in Russia.

(CNN) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continued his days-long visit to Russia Friday, heading to an aircraft plant in the eastern city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, according to Russian state media, after the two sides said military cooperation was a possibility.

The facility is the country’s largest aviation manufacturing plant and builds and develops fighter jets, including the Su-35S, state media TASS reported.

