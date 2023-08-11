Classes are canceled for the rest of the week in a Kentucky school district due to major transportation issues.

(CNN) — The largest school system in Kentucky closed schools Thursday and Friday following what the superintendent called a “transportation disaster” that left some children on buses until just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, the first day of school.

In a video statement posted to social media Thursday, Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio apologized to the district’s 96,000 students, their families, bus drivers and school officials. He said that canceling day two and day three of school was the hardest decision of his superintendent career. The district, which includes Louisville, has 65,000 bus riders, according to its website.