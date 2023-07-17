Georgia governor asked if he would support Trump in 2024. Hear his response
Video play button

(CNN) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ruled out running for president in 2024 and warned Republicans – including frontrunner Donald Trump – that they can’t win Georgia if they continue to spout false claims about election fraud from 2020.

“If (Trump) continues to do that, he’s going to lose Georgia in November,” he said in an exclusive interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on “The Source.”