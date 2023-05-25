Atlanta, Georgia (CNN) — Justin Ross Harris, whose murder conviction for the 2014 hot-car death of his 22-month-old son in Georgia was overturned by the state’s Supreme Court last year, will not be retried, prosecutors said Thursday.

Last year’s decision nullified a sentence of life in prison but left in place a 12-year sentence, which Harris still is serving, for other charges he was convicted of in his 2016 trial. The decision not to retry Harris came after a “thorough review of the entire case file,” the Cobb County district attorney’s office said in a news release.