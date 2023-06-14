(CNN) — The Department of Justice announced Monday it reached an agreement with Madison County Schools in Kentucky to settle a federal investigation “into complaints of serious and widespread racial harassment of Black and multi-racial students.”

Authorities launched an investigation into the district, located just south of Lexington, in October 2021, and found that racial slurs and derogatory racial comments were directed at students of color by their peers, the Justice Department said in a news release. The investigation was conducted under Title IV of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which allows the federal government to address violations of equal rights protections in public schools.