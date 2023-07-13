Justice Department launches civil rights investigation into dilapidated and unsanitary conditions at Georgia’s Fulton County Jail

 Johnny Crawford/The Atlanta Journal Constitution/Zuma

(CNN) — The Justice Department announced Thursday a civil rights investigation into dilapidated and unsanitary conditions at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, as well as violence against detainees.

The department will look into the conditions in which inmates are held, their access to mental and physical health care and violence perpetrated against detainees.

