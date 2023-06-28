(CNN) — Jurors are due to begin a third day of deliberations Wednesday to mull a verdict in the trial of the former school resource officer who stayed outside during the 2018 massacre at a Parkland, Florida, high school in a rare trial focused on law enforcement response to a mass shooting.

State prosecutors accuse Scot Peterson, 60, of ignoring his training and doing nothing as 17 people, including 14 students, were gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School – the deadliest high school shooting in US history. His attorney argued the then-deputy for the Broward Sheriff’s Office didn’t enter the building because he couldn’t tell where the shots were coming from.

CNN’s Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.