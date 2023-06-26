(CNN) — Closing arguments are expected Monday in the trial of a former school resource officer who stayed outside during the February 2018 shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school, in which 17 people were killed and 17 others wounded.

The state has accused Scot Peterson, 60, of failing to confront the gunman according to his active shooter training, instead taking cover for more than 45 minutes outside the school’s three-story 1200 building during the attack, which remains the deadliest high school shooting in US history.

CNN’s Carlos Suarez, Denise Royal and Pamela Kirkland contributed to this report.