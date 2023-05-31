(CNN) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Wednesday in the trial of the former school resource officer who remained outside a Parkland, Florida, high school as a gunman massacred 17 people, marking the rare prosecution of a law enforcement officer over his response to a mass shooting.

Scot Peterson – who retired from the Broward Sheriff’s Office as scrutiny of his conduct during the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mounted – has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, including seven counts of felony child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury in connection with the shooting and statements he made afterward.