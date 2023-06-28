Jury resumes deliberations of ex-Parkland school resource officer’s fate in a rare trial over police conduct in a mass shooting

Jurors are due to begin a third day of deliberations on June 28 in the trial of the former Parkland school resource officer Scot Peterson. Peterson is seen here at the defense table Monday during closing arguments.

 Amy Beth Bennett/Pool/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP

(CNN) — Jurors concluded their second day of deliberations Tuesday evening in the trial of the former school resource officer who stayed outside during the 2018 mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school – the culmination of a rare prosecution of a law enforcement officer over his response to a mass shooting.

Prosecutors say Scot Peterson, 60, ignored his training and common sense and chose to do nothing as 17 people, including 14 students, were gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the deadliest high school shooting in US history. His attorney argued the then-deputy for the Broward Sheriff’s Office didn’t enter the building where the carnage unfolded because he couldn’t tell where the shots were coming from.

CNN’s Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.