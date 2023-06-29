(CNN) — Jurors are due to begin a fourth day of deliberations Thursday in the trial of the former school resource officer who stayed outside during the 2018 massacre at a Parkland, Florida, high school – a rare trial focused on law enforcement response to a mass shooting.

State prosecutors accuse Scot Peterson, 60, of ignoring his training and doing nothing as 17 people, including 14 students, were gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in what became the deadliest US high school shooting ever. His attorney argued the then-Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy didn’t enter the building under attack because he couldn’t tell where the shots were coming from.