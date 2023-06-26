Jurors begin deliberations in trial of ex-school resource officer who stayed outside during Parkland shooting

(CNN) — Jurors began deliberations Monday in the trial of a former school resource officer who stayed outside during the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Prosecutors earlier urged the group to find Scot Peterson guilty on all counts, contending his alleged inaction contributed to the deaths of six victims and the injuries of four others in the attack. His attorneys have contended the former deputy did nothing wrong and couldn’t tell where the shots were coming from. Seventeen people died in the shooting.

CNN’s Carlos Suarez, Denise Royal and Pamela Kirkland contributed to this report.