July Fourth and Fifth have the most mass shootings of any days of the year

Signs and flowers are pictured at a makeshift memorial for victims of the 4th of July mass shooting in downtown Highland Park, Illinois on July 6, 2022.

 Max Herman/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Mass shootings, like the ones that occurred Monday in Philadelphia and Fort Worth, Texas – and over the weekend in Baltimore — are not uncommon around the Fourth of July. The holiday has accounted for the most mass shootings of any other days of the year in nearly a decade, according to a CNN analysis of the Gun Violence Archive’s mass shooting data since 2014.

Both CNN and GVA define a “mass shooting” as a shooting that injured or killed four or more people, not including the shooter.