Juilliard fires professor after independent investigation finds credible evidence of misconduct

Robert Beaser, the former chair of The Juilliard School’s composition department, seen here, on August 3, 2020 was fired after an independent investigation found credible evidence the professor engaged in sexual misconduct with student.

 Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

(CNN) — Professor Robert Beaser, the former chair of the Juilliard School’s Composition Department, was fired after an independent investigation found credible evidence that Beasar had “engaged in conduct which interfered with individuals’ academic work and was inconsistent with Juilliard’s commitment to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for its students” and had an “unreported relationship” that violated school policy.

In the memo provided to CNN, Juilliard says that in December 2022, the school undertook “a comprehensive review of … alleged sexual misconduct in the Composition Department from the late 1990s and early 2000s.”