See ex-GOP lawmaker's reaction to Trump's trial date
(CNN) — A federal judge ordered Friday that the trial in the classified documents case that special counsel Jack Smith brought against former President Donald Trump begin in May 2024.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon said that the trial could begin as early as May 20. A pretrial hearing in the case will be held on May 14.

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report.