Grisham predicts Trump's move if judge rules in his favor
(CNN) — US District Judge Tanya Chutkan scheduled a hearing for Friday at 10 a.m. ET on the scope of a protective order – the rules imposed for the handling of evidence – in the special counsel’s election subversion case against former President Donald Trump.

This would be the first hearing before Chutkan, a judge who has already come under criticism from Trump supporters and received increased security.