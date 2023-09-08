CNN's Gloria Borger and Jamie Gangel dissect a federal judge's decision to reject former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' bid to move his Georgia criminal case to federal court.

(CNN) — A federal judge on Friday rejected former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ bid to move his Georgia criminal case to federal court, a significant setback for Meadows and a troubling sign for former President Donald Trump.

The ruling against Meadows has significant implications for the former president and his 18 co-defendants in the Fulton County district attorney’s sprawling racketeering case. Meadows was the first of five defendants who already filed motions to move the case to federal court – and Trump is expected to do so, too.