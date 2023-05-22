Judge enters not guilty pleas on behalf of Bryan Kohberger, charged in Idaho student murders

(CNN) — An Idaho judge entered not guilty pleas on behalf of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last fall, during an arraignment in a Latah County Court on Monday.

When asked for his plea to counts of murder and burglary, Kohberger remained silent. His attorney rose and said “your honor, we are standing silent,” and the judge then entered not guilty pleas for him.

CNN’s Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.