(CNN) — A Chicago police sergeant has been acquitted of aggravated assault and felony official misconduct in a case involving a teenager he held in a prone position with his knee while off-duty, according to attorneys for the teen.

Michael Vitellaro, 49, who has worked for the Chicago Police Department since 2000, “escaped criminal justice” after being found not guilty during a bench trial, attorneys Antonio Romanucci, Bhavani Raveendran and Javier Rodriguez, Jr., who represent the teen, said in a statement on Friday.