'Jordan Neely did not deserve to die,' New York mayor says as he calls for revamped mental health services -- and sidesteps talk of homicide investigation

Jordan Neely stands in 2009 outside a Times Square cinema in New York.

 Andrew Savulich/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The death following the chokehold of a street performer who was unsheltered and facing mental health challenges "is a tragedy that never should have happened," New York's mayor said Wednesday as he called for mental health care reform in the nation's largest city and beyond.

While his "severe mental illness ... was not the cause" of Jordan Neely's death, the incident -- still under investigation as a homicide -- highlights the need for better systems to support those struggling with such problems, Mayor Eric Adams said in a news conference.

