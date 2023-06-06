Joran Van der Sloot, suspect in Natalie Holloway case, will be handed over to FBI on Thursday

Joran Van der Sloot leaves the Challapalca prison in Tacna, Peru, bound for another prison in Lima.

 CNNE

(CNN) — The superior court in Lima, Peru, ordered Joran Van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway, to be handed over to FBI agents on Thursday, according to a statement published on social media on Tuesday.

“With this resolution, the Judge has completed procedures for the transfer (passive extradition) of Joran Van Der Sloot, who will be prosecuted in the United States of America for the alleged crimes of extortion and fraud against Elizabeth Ann Holloway,” the statement concludes.