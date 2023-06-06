Joran Van der Sloot’s lawyer files petition to block his temporary transfer to the US

Joran Van der Sloot leaves the Challapalca prison in Tacna, Peru, bound for another prison in Lima.

 CNNE

(CNN) — An attorney for Joran Van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway, has filed a habeas corpus petition against his client’s temporary transfer from a Peru prison to the US.

Maximo Altez, an attorney for Joran Van der Sloot, argued his transfer should be stopped as he had not been notified officially, according to court documents seen by CNN and dated June 5.