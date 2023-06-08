(CNN) — FBI agents are expected to transfer Joran van der Sloot on Thursday to the US, where he is accused of extorting money from the mother of Natalee Holloway, the Alabama teen who was last seen with the Dutch national and two others 18 years ago in Aruba.

Agents arrived in Peru – where van der Sloot is imprisoned for the murder of another woman – on Wednesday afternoon, a law enforcement source familiar with the operation told CNN. The team is expected to return to Alabama with van der Sloot on Thursday after he is turned over to US authorities.

CNN’s Florencia Trucco, Jimena de la Quintana and Claudia Rebaza contributed to this report.