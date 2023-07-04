Joey Chestnut eats 62 hot dogs for 16th Nathan’s hot dog eating contest title, while Miki Sudo named women’s champion

People compete in the 2023 Nathan's hot dog eating contest at Coney Island in New York City on July 4.

(CNN) — Joey Chestnut ate 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes to win the men’s division of the Nathan’s hot dog eating contest for a record 16th time, and Miki Sudo downed 39.5 dogs to win the women’s competition for the 9th straight time in an Independence Day event marked by a lengthy weather delay.

Chestnut said afterward it was a roller coaster of a day due to the severe weather.

