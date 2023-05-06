The leaders of Sudan's warring military factions have agreed to start preliminary talks in Jeddah aimed at ending the conflict, according to Saudi Arabia and the United States.

The two countries welcomed the start of "pre-negotiation" discussions, to take place on Saturday, and called on both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to "actively engage in the talks towards a ceasefire and end to the conflict" in Sudan.