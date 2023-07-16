Country music star runs off stage during concert
(CNN) — Country singer Jason Aldean says he is on the mend after suffering a heat-related medical incident during his concert at the XFinity Theater in Connecticut last night, forcing the show to end early.

“I’ve had a lot of people checking in on me today after hearing about what happened last night at the show,” Aldean said on Sunday in a video posted to his Instagram Story, going on to thank those who checked in.