Hong Kong (CNN) — World leaders attending the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima have been treated to a belt-expanding tour of local gastronomical delights with a host of menus showcasing the best of Japanese fine dining.

Among some of the more luxury ingredients the cohort has sampled so far were fresh Japanese oysters, hiba beef and sea urchins – some of the country’s most prized exports – prepared in the style of a kaiseki meal, a meticulously prepared, exquisitely served and, usually, very expensive style of multi-course meal.