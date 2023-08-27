Sheriff releases surveillance footage of Jacksonville, Florida, shooter
Video play button

(CNN) — The White gunman who killed three Black people in a racially motivated attack at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday legally purchased the two firearms he used in the shooting earlier this year, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said in a news conference Sunday.

The gunman, identified as 21-year-old Ryan Christopher Palmeter, bought a handgun in April and an AR-15-style rifle in June, the sheriff said. He lived with his parents in nearby Orange Park and had no criminal arrest history, although he had been temporarily involuntarily held under the Baker Act in 2017, the sheriff said.

CNN’s Keith Allen, Isabel Rosales, Ashley R. Williams, Sharif Paget, Philip Wang and Kit Maher contributed to this report.