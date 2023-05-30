(CNN) — Two Italian secret service agents and a retired member of Israel’s security forces were among the four victims from Sunday’s fatal boat accident on Lake Maggiore, northern Italy.

The Italian victims were named as Tiziana Barnobi, 53, and Claudio Alonzi, 62, a delegate of Italy’s secret service confirmed, while a spokesperson for Israel’s foreign ministry identified the Israeli victim as Shimoni Erez, 60.