SAG-AFTRA president shares what 86% of actors on strike are really paid in a year
Video play button

(CNN) — Over 11,000 Los Angeles city workers are planning to strike on Tuesday, according to the union that represents many of the city’s public-sector staff.

City employees represented by SEIU Local 721, including those working in the sanitation department, at the city’s port and at Los Angeles International Airport, will strike for 24 hours, with picket lines forming in front of City Hall and LAX, a union representative confirmed to CNN on Monday.