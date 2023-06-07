‘It felt like an eternity.’ Parkland student testifies in trial of ex-school resource officer who stayed outside during massacre

(CNN) — Prosecutors in the trial of the former school resource officer who stayed outside a Parkland, Florida, high school while 17 people were gunned down called their first witness Wednesday: a former student who testified she and her classmates rendered aid to wounded students as they waited for help for 20 minutes after the shooter fired into her classroom.

“It was the longest 20 minutes of my entire life,” said Danielle Gilbert, who was a junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School at the time of the shooting on February 14, 2018, when prosecutors say then-Deputy Scot Peterson was in a “position of cover” for at least 45 minutes as a former student carried out what remains the deadliest high school shooting in US history.