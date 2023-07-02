Israeli warplanes target Syrian air defense battery By Abeer Salman, Alex Stambaugh and Heather Chen, CNN Jul 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Sunday that Israeli warplanes had targeted a Syrian air defense battery from which they claimed an anti-aircraft rocket was launched towards Israel.The Israeli fighter jets also attacked other targets in the area, the IDF statement said.The anti-aircraft rocket launched from Syria into Israel early Sunday exploded in the air in Israeli territory, the IDF said.No injuries were reported and no special instructions for civilians on the Israeli home front have been issued, it said.Israeli media reported Sunday that debris from the Syrian-launched rocket landed in two neighborhoods of the southern city of Rahat in Israel, damaging homes.Meanwhile Syria’s official news agency SANA said Israel carried out air attacks from the direction northeast of Beirut, targeting some points near the city of Homs.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular LIST: Fireworks celebrations set for 2023 Fourth of July Smoke will keep pouring into the US as long as fires are burning in Canada. Here’s why they aren’t being put out Judge dismisses petition to bring charges against officer who killed Tony Robinson Capitol Square to fully close for remainder of Dane Co. Farmers' Market season Mallards break record for world's largest brandy old fashioned cocktail Latest News Mallards break record for world's largest brandy old fashioned cocktail Bierock celebrates five years in Madison Who wants to be a game show host? These days, you already have to be famous Packages from China are surging into the United States. Some say $800 duty-free limit was a mistake Smoke will keep pouring into the US as long as fires are burning in Canada. Here’s why they aren’t being put out More News