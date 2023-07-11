Israeli protesters stage ‘day of disruption’ against controversial judicial overhaul

Demonstrators took to the streets in Israel for what they are calling a day of “disruption and resistance” against the government’s moves to overhaul the country’s judicial system.

 Ariel Schalit/AP

Jerusalem (CNN) — Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Israel on Tuesday in the biggest weekday protest in months against the government’s renewed moves to overhaul the country’s judicial system.

They snarled traffic in Tel Aviv and caused chaos at Ben Gurion airport, marched at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem and lined up on Mediterranean beaches for what they called a day of “disruption and resistance.”