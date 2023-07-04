Israeli military says all forces have left Jenin after achieving goals in refugee camp incursion

Palestinians wait outside a hospital while paramedics transport injured people during a large-scale Israeli military operation in the West Bank town of Jenin. At least eight Palestinians were killed, Palestinian health authorities reported on Monday.

 Ayman Nobani/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

(CNN) — The Israeli military’s operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin has ended, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said Wednesday, as the United Nations expressed deep concern over the violence in the city’s sprawling refugee camp.

“All the forces have left Jenin. We have finished the operation – its goals have been achieved,” IDF Chief Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told Israeli military radio station Galei Tzahal.

