Israeli military incursion into West Bank refugee camp ‘not over yet’ as it launches Gaza strikes in response to rocket attacks

Palestinians wait outside a hospital while paramedics transport injured people during a large-scale Israeli military operation in the West Bank town of Jenin. At least eight Palestinians were killed, Palestinian health authorities reported on Monday.

 Ayman Nobani/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

(CNN) — The Israeli military’s operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin is winding down but “not over” until the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) say it is, a spokesperson told CNN, as the United Nations expressed deep concern over the violence in the city’s sprawling refugee camp.

The IDF said early Wednesday it was also conducting strikes in the Gaza Strip, in response to five rockets launched toward Israeli territory, all of which were intercepted.

