Netanyahu speaks out following hospitalization
Jerusalem (CNN) — After six months of street protests, parliamentary maneuvering, compromise talks and increasingly urgent pleas from the White House, Israeli lawmakers are set to vote on the first part of the government’s sweeping plan to weaken the power of the country’s courts on Monday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who left hospital on Monday morning after having been fitted with a pacemaker, has been pressing on with his plans for the judicial system overhaul even as protests against them show no signs on easing.