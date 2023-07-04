Jerusalem (CNN) — Israeli forces continued military operations in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin for a second night, a day after incursions killed at least 10 people between the ages of 16 and 23, and injured about 100 others.

Thousands fled their homes in the refugee camp overnight, where electricity and water services had been severely damaged, according to Palestinian officials.

CNN’s Kareem Khadder, Eyad Kourdi, AnneClaire Stapleton, Alex Stambaugh, Ibrahim Dahman and Mike Schwartz contributed reporting.