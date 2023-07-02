Israeli forces launch huge raid on West Bank’s Jenin in major escalation

Tires are set on fire on a street during an Israeli military operation, in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on July 3.

 Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

(CNN) — Israeli forces launched a huge ground and aerial raid in Jenin in the northern West Bank overnight Sunday, killing at least eight people and injuring more than 50 others, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it launched an “extensive counterterrorism effort in the area of the city of Jenin and the Jenin Camp,” striking “terrorist infrastructure,” in a statement posted to Telegram in the early hours of Monday morning.

CNN’s

AnneClaire Stapleton

and Mike Schwartz contributed reporting.