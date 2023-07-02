Israeli forces launch biggest military operation in West Bank’s Jenin since 2002

Tires are set on fire on a street during an Israeli military operation, in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on July 3.

 Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

(CNN) — Israeli forces launched what a military source said is its largest military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin in more than 20 years, killing at least eight people and injuring more than 50 others, according to Palestinian officials.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement it launched the “extensive counterterrorism effort in the area of the city of Jenin and the Jenin Camp,” striking “terrorist infrastructure.”

