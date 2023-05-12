Islamic Jihad targets Jerusalem for the first time in current conflict as it fires barrage of rockets at Israel

A building in the central Israeli city of Rehovot, pictured on Friday, was heavily damaged after Thursday's rocket fire from Gaza amid ongoing violence in the region.

 Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images

Palestinian militants launched rockets towards Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank on Friday, an escalation of violence in the region that has led to the deaths of at least 33 Palestinians in Gaza and one person in Israel.

The al Quds Brigades of Islamic Jihad said in a statement shortly after the rocket fire: "The launching towards Jerusalem is a message, and everyone should understand its purpose. Jerusalem is in front of our eyes, and what is happening there is not separate from Gaza."

CNN's Elliott Gotkine, Abeer Salman and Richard Allen Greene reported from Jerusalem. CNN's Ibrahim Dahman reported from Gaza. CNN's Alex Stambaugh reported from Hong Kong. CNN's Sana Noor Haq wrote from London. CNN's Ben Wedeman, Mike Schwartz and Kareem Khadder contributed reporting from Sderot, Israel.