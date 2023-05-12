Palestinian militants launched rockets towards Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, an escalation of violence in the region that has led to the deaths of at least 31 Palestinians in Gaza and one person in Israel.

The al Quds Brigades of Islamic Jihad said in a statement shortly after the rocket fire: "The launching towards Jerusalem is a message, and everyone should understand its purpose. Jerusalem is in front of our eyes, and what is happening there is not separate from Gaza."

