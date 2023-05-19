(CNN) — Iran has executed three more men over recent protests that have rocked the country, judiciary news outlet Mizan News said on Friday.

Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaqoubi were executed in Isfahan, Mizan said. The three were accused of carrying out an attack that killed three security officers in Isfahan in November 2022 during anti-government protests.

CNN’s Kareem El Damanhoury and Joseph Ataman contributed reporting.