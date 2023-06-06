(CNN) — The recovery of the private plane that crashed in Virginia, killing all four people onboard, after its pilot became unresponsive and veered dramatically off course, is expected to begin Tuesday as investigators face challenging rural terrain and the near total devastation of the aircraft, a federal official said.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board spent Monday sifting through the wreckage as they try to determine when the pilot became unresponsive and what caused the aircraft to fly hundreds of miles off course, eventually spurring the deployment of six fighter jets as it flew near Washington, DC, officials said.

