Investigators face challenging terrain and obliterated wreckage as they begin recovering a plane that crashed in Virginia, killing all onboard

(CNN) — The recovery of wreckage from the private plane that crashed in Virginia, killing all four people onboard, after its pilot became unresponsive and veered dramatically off course is expected to begin Tuesday.

Investigators face challenging rural terrain and the near total devastation of the aircraft, a federal official said.

CNN’s Amanda Jackson, Natasha Bertrand, Haley Britzky, Greg Wallace, Chris Boyette, Brian Todd and Lauren Koenig contributed to this report.