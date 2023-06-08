(CNN) — As investigators try to determine why a pilot and passengers fell unresponsive on a small jet that ultimately crashed in Virginia on Sunday, the tragedy evokes a critical consideration for pilots when flying: oxygen.

Because air is too thin to breathe at jetliner cruising altitudes, airplane cabins are pressurized. More dense air is pumped into the cabin so that passengers are breathing as if, for example, they were at 8,000 feet above sea level rather than 40,000.