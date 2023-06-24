(CNN) — The international investigation into the fatal Titan submersible implosion broadened on Saturday, with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police saying it’s looking into whether “criminal, federal, or provincial laws may possibly have been broken.”

The announcement comes amid mounting questions about the Titan’s design, including the account of a submersible expert who said he warned the vessel’s CEO about safety concerns after a trip years ago.

