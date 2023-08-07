Video purportedly shows Chinese ship firing water cannon at Filipino vessel in disputed waters
Video play button

(CNN) — China is facing a growing international backlash after one of its coast guard vessels attacked a Philippine boat with a water cannon in the South China Sea on Saturday, an incident analysts say escalates an already tense situation and could see the United States and its allies speed up plans for joint patrols in the waterway.

Video from the Philippines showed a large Chinese Coast Guard ship spraying a much smaller Philippine boat that was attempting to deliver supplies to a garrison of Philippine marines on Second Thomas Shoal, a South China Sea feature in Manila’s exclusive economic zone that China calls Renai Reef and also claims as its sovereign territory.